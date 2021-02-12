Gainesville man, 81, charged with possessing child porn video

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday, Feb. 11 it had arrested an 81-year-old Gainesville man on charges of electronic exploitation of a minor.



Luis Eduardo Chavez-Cavero, 81, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 9, according to a release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with two counts of the crime.

The Sheriff’s Office said a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office said Chavez-Cavero possessed and distributed at least one video of child pornography via his cell phone in January 2020. The investigation began in May after the tip from NCMEC.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Chavez-Cavero’s home in September of 2020 and seized several electronic devices. Investigators obtained warrants for Chavez-Cavero’s arrest on Jan. 28.

The case remains under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office said there is no evidence indicating the video was produced locally or involved local victims.

Compiled from Hall County Sheriff’s Office press release