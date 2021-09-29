Gainesville man, 70, dies in motorcycle crash in northwest Hall

A 70-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday, Sept. 28, on Lawson Robinson Road in northwest Hall County.
According to the preliminary investigation, Charles Randall Dunagan was traveling alone on Lawson Robinson Road. His 2004 Harley-Davidson XL 833 Sportster “left the roadway, traveled back onto the road and wrecked,” according to a Hall County Sheriff’s Office press release.
The wreck happened near Joseph Road at about 2 a.m.
Dunagan was taken by Hall County Fire Services to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s Accident Investigation Unit.