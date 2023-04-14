Gainesville home damaged after garage catches fire

Firefighters battled flames coming from a garage in a Gainesville home on Friday, according to authorities.

Hall County Fire Rescue responded about 1 p.m. to the 5000 block of Watchmans Cove in Gainesville, where firefighters encountered heavy flames and smoke coming from the home’s garage.

The fire crews attacked the flames from inside the home, knocking down the main fire in roughly 10 minutes, according to Hall County Fire Rescue.

The firefighters tried to stop the further spread of the fire and extinguished the flames that had reached the attic above the garage.

One person was able to get out of the house before firefighters arrived, and no one else was found inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.