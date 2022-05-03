Gainesville fisherman slips into Lake Lanier, later found dead

Authorities recovered the body Monday, May 2, of a Gainesville fisherman who they believe slipped into the waters of Lake Lanier near Dawsonville Highway.
Two people walking a trail on Kensington Alley around 7:45 p.m. Monday inside the MAA Lake Lanier apartment complex called 911 after spotting the body.
The body was identified as Bradley Howell Taylor, 28. Authorities believe that Taylor was fishing on the lake’s bank before slipping into the water. His fishing equipment was found at the scene.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said investigators do not believe the death is suspicious but have still sent Taylor’s body for an autopsy.