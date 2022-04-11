Gainesville fires police officer charged in off-duty DUI crash

A Gainesville Police officer was fired after an off-duty drunk driving crash Saturday, April 9, in Gainesville, authorities said.
Tyler McBee, who worked with the department as a patrol officer since November 2019, was involved in a single-vehicle crash.
Though Gainesville Police officers initially responded, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office was requested to take over the case once GPD learned it was one of their officers.
The police department said McBee was driving his personal vehicle.
Deputies were called about 3:45 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of Meeks Drive and Mountain View Road.
The Sheriff’s Office charged McBee with driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe, duty to stop at an accident and failure to maintain lane.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said she was not familiar with details of the crash.
Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish released a statement on the arrest.
“As law enforcement officers, we are and should be held to the highest standards of conduct whether on or off duty,” Parrish said. “Although highly disappointed and upset in the actions of McBee, I am proud of the officers on scene who held their colleague to the highest of standards. Driving under the influence represents a deadly danger, and our officers are dedicated to protecting our community from this danger no matter the consequences.”