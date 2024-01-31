Gainesville firefighter heading to church pulls driver from truck before it catches fire While he was off-duty, Gainesville firefighter Will Hubley pulled a man out of a truck on U.S. 129 before it burst into flames Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. The truck driver suffered minor injuries. (Photo provided by Gainesville Fire Department) The department provided the photo with the rear of the vehicle blurred to obscure the license plate. The Times does not alter photos. A rookie Gainesville firefighter was driving to church Sunday, Jan. 28, with his daughter and nephew when he witnessed a head-on collision.