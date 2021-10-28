Gainesville driver in stopped car dies when 18-wheeler crashes into it

A 22-year-old woman was killed after her stopped car in an intersection was struck by an 18-wheeler on Queen City Parkway in Gainesville, police said.

Irlanda Vargas, of Gainesville, died early Thursday at Northeast Georgia Medical Center after a crash near the intersection at West Ridge Road.

About 12:10 a.m., Vargas was driving south in a Ford with two passengers on Queen City Parkway and tried to turn left onto West Ridge Road, Gainesville Police said.

Police Cpl. Jessica Van said Vargas did not yield while turning and struck a pickup heading north.

After that crash, the Ford car was disabled in the intersection, and the pickup truck overturned.

“Within minutes, a commercial 18-wheeler traveling north on Queen City Parkway struck the disabled Ford passenger car,” Van wrote in a news release.

A passenger in the Ford was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with serious injuries. A third occupant in the Ford was not taken to the hospital.

Van did not immediately have information on the extent of injuries for the other people involved in the crash.

Van said no charges are expected, though it is still considered an active investigation.