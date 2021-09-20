Gainesville doctor indicted on charges of submitting nearly $100K in false claims

A Gainesville doctor has been indicted on charges of submitting almost $100,000 in false state Medicaid claims for behavioral health services, according to court documents.



Dr. Guy Jordan was charged in a Sept. 15 indictment with Medicaid fraud and false statements.

Jordan, who posted a $30,000 bond for the charges, faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted, according to court documents.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said he and his office have recused themselves.

The case was presented to a grand jury in Hall County by the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.

“We will not stop protecting taxpayer dollars, and we thank the Hall County grand jury for their work on this case,” Attorney General Chris Carr said in a news release. “We hope this indictment sends a clear message that tax dollars will not be abused. The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit looks forward to prosecuting this matter.”

Defense attorney Graham McKinnon said Jordan has cooperated completely with the investigation and plans to continue doing so. While not speaking specifically to the allegations in the indictment, McKinnon said his client has a long history of providing quality psychological services to members of the community and those in need.

The Times also reached out to Jordan through his office, but that message was not returned.

According to the indictment, Jordan conducted behavioral health assessments for children referred by pediatricians and the criminal justice system.

“These assessments were done for the purpose of providing a diagnosis in order to assist parents, teachers and courts in support of a troubled child in school and in the court system,” according to the indictment. “These one-time visits, lasting several hours, constituted the one and only contact with the child by Guy Jordan and his associates.”

The indictment alleges Jordan “routinely and consistently submitted a series of claims for each child” prior to the first contact. Calling it “backdating” claims, the indictment alleges this was to obtain money for services that were not rendered.

“As part of his fraudulent scheme, Guy Jordan created and submitted false documentation in order to avoid detection of the submission of false claims,” according to the indictment.

Prosecutors said hundreds of overpayments were made between Jan. 5, 2016, and Aug. 19, 2019, totalling $99,398.62.