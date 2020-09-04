Gainesville DNR region supervisor struck, killed by a car in Danielsville

The Department of Natural Resources is mourning the sudden loss of its region supervisor in Gainesville, who was struck and killed by a car Thursday, Sept. 3, while in Danielsville, according to the department.

Capt. Stan Elrod, 49, was a 28-year veteran of the department and was the Region 2 supervisor in the Gainesville office. He was on duty and training at the time of the incident, DNR says.

Georgia State Patrol said Arvil E. Hamons, 31, of Danielsville, was driving a Chevy Cobalt northbound around 7:40 p.m. Thursday on Hunt Road when he allegedly left his lane and struck Elrod on the southbound side near the shoulder.