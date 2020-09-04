Gainesville DNR region supervisor struck, killed by a car in Danielsville

The Department of Natural Resources is mourning the sudden loss of its region supervisor in Gainesville, who was struck and killed by a car Thursday, Sept. 3, while in Danielsville, according to the department.
Capt. Stan Elrod, 49, was a 28-year veteran of the department and was the Region 2 supervisor in the Gainesville office. He was on duty and training at the time of the incident, DNR says.
Georgia State Patrol said Arvil E. Hamons, 31, of Danielsville, was driving a Chevy Cobalt northbound around 7:40 p.m. Thursday on Hunt Road when he allegedly left his lane and struck Elrod on the southbound side near the shoulder.
Hamons is facing charges including first-degree vehicular homicide, according to state patrol. The agency did not yet have a full list of charges, and troopers were still working on the crash report.
Elrod was dead at the scene when first responders arrived, according to authorities. Hamons was arrested at the scene and transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
In its post on the Law Enforcement Division – Georgia DNR Facebook page, the agency described Elrod as a “a committed officer and supervisor.”
“He will be remembered for his selfless service and complete devotion to the safety of his fellow officers, fellow Georgians, and his state’s natural resources,” the post says. “We are beyond grateful to have worked with and known Captain Elrod, as he truly made us all better through his example. The hearts of the 1,800 members of the DNR family go out to the Elrod family during this time of great sorrow.”
This story will be updated.