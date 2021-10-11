Gainesville couple charged in 2-year-old’s death

Hall County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Gainesville couple Monday on charges that they caused traumatic brain injuries in the death of a 2-year-old girl in their care.

Juan Martinez, 31, and Nancy Martinez, 32, face felony murder charges and a charge of first-degree child cruelty, according to authorities.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Juan and Nancy Martinez, who are married, were taking care of Valeria Jordon Garfias, 2, while the toddler’s parents were at work.



The Martinez couple is accused of causing “traumatic brain injury and other internal injuries” to Valeria between noon and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.

The child was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center by Hall County Fire Services before being flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Valeria died at the Atlanta hospital.

The child’s body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for autopsy.

The Martinez couple was booked Monday, Oct. 11, in the Hall County Jail.

Booth said authorities believe the Martinez couple were friends or acquaintances of the girl’s parents.

The case is still under investigation.