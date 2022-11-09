Gainesville business burns in fire

A Gainesville business’ shop was engulfed in flames Wednesday, Nov. 9, according to authorities.
Hall County firefighters arrived around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday to the shop fire off of the 4000 block of Cedar Creek Road.
Firefighters took a defensive tactic to stop the fire from spreading to a second shop toward the back of the building.
No people were inside the building, and no injuries were reported.
Hall County Fire Rescue officials did not release any further information on the business or the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.