Gainesville activist charged with online terroristic threats against police

A Gainesville community activist was arrested Thursday, June 25, following an investigation into comments he made on social media.



Arturo Adame, 29, was taken into custody at his place of work after investigators obtained a warrant Wednesday regarding “dissemination of information relating to terroristic acts,” according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Adame used social media “to encourage, solicit and promote terroristic acts, namely to kill police and burn this country.”

Adame’s attorney Jennifer McCall was in the process of getting her client bonded out of the Hall County Jail around 5 p.m. Thursday.