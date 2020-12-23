Funeral services to be held in Mexico for slain White Sulphur Elementary students

Funeral services will be held in Mexico for two White Sulphur Elementary School students who authorities said were killed by their mother at their Hall County home earlier this month, according to obituaries for the children.

Katherine Jaramillo, 6, and Mateo Jaramillo, 5, were found dead around 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at a home on Crescent Drive in northeast Hall County, after police responded to a report that a woman had cut herself.

Authorities found Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez, 26, with serious injuries to her neck.

According to investigators, Jaramillo-Hernandez killed her son and daughter with a knife between noon and 2 p.m. Friday and then turned the knife on herself. The mother is being charged with murder in the case.

Hillside Chapel Funeral Home in Gainesville is in charge of the arrangements for both children.