Friendship Road home destroyed after overnight house fire

A two-story home on Friendship Road in South Hall was destroyed in an overnight fire Tuesday, June 6, according to authorities.
Hall County firefighters responded around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday to the 3000 block of Friendship Road, where the first arriving engine found the home fully engulfed in flames.
A ladder truck was used along with fire crews to extinguish the fire.
A search of the home confirmed that no one was at home during the fire.
Hall County Fire Rescue said the house was considered a total loss, but the cause is still under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.