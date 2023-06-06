By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Friendship Road home destroyed after overnight house fire
0607 Fire 01
A vacant, two-story home on Friendship Road caught fire Tuesday, June 6. No one was injured. Provided by Hall County Fire Rescue

A two-story home on Friendship Road in South Hall was destroyed in an overnight fire Tuesday, June 6, according to authorities.

Hall County firefighters responded around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday to the 3000 block of Friendship Road, where the first arriving engine found the home fully engulfed in flames.

A ladder truck was used along with fire crews to extinguish the fire.

A search of the home confirmed that no one was at home during the fire.

Hall County Fire Rescue said the house was considered a total loss, but the cause is still under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.

06072023 FIRE
A vacant, two-story home on Friendship Road caught fire Tuesday, June 6. No one was injured. Provided by Hall County Fire Rescue
0607 2023 Fire
A vacant, two-story home on Friendship Road caught fire Tuesday, June 6. No one was injured. Provided by Hall County Fire Rescue