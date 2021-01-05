Friends, family, coworkers hold prayer vigil for two injured in New Year’s Day shooting

In one word, Warner Brock and Jessie Brownlee were “superheroes” to longtime friend Ashley Fulmer.



She said the two were the kind of people “who can run a marathon and turn around and be home to make dinner for their family.”



Roughly 50 people gathered Monday, Jan. 4, on the Gainesville downtown square, embracing and praying for the recovery of Brock and Brownlee after a shooting at a New Year’s Eve celebration.

Authorities were called out after 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, to a report of a man shooting inside 100 Spring St. in Gainesville, a multi-suite commercial building that includes Lanier Therapy in Motion. A company received its first approval in December to turn part of the building into an events venue.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chris Dale said three people were found with gunshot wounds.