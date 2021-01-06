Fraud, forgery counts added for woman accused of killing her two children

The Gainesville woman accused of killing her two children now faces 12 new counts related to fraud and forgery after an investigation into prescriptions and a workers’ compensation settlement under a different name, according to authorities.
Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez, 26, was charged with murder after authorities found her Dec. 11 with serious injuries to her neck and her two children dead at a Crescent Drive home.
According to investigators, Jaramillo-Hernandez killed her son and daughter with a knife between noon and 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and then turned the knife on herself, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said.
Funerals for Mateo Jaramillo, 5, and Katherine Jaramillo, 6, were set to be held in Mexico, according to the children’s obituaries.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said investigators searching the home Dec. 11 found a W-2 tax document, a workers’ compensation settlement document and prescriptions all using the same name that was not Jaramillo-Hernandez.
“According to the preliminary investigation, Jaramillo-Hernandez had possessed a signed Social Security card and a Georgia ID card with a photograph of herself, both under the same name that was not her own,” Booth wrote in an email.
Investigators found the Gainesville woman used the ID and name for employment at two businesses in October 2019, Booth said. Booth said she also received medical treatment on two occasions and filled prescriptions for Tramadol, Methimazole, Methocarbamol and Atenolol that month using that information.
These drugs respectively can be used as pain relievers, thyroid treatment, a muscle relaxant and as a beta blocker.
“The investigation also revealed that in November of 2020 she received a State Board of Workers’ Compensation settlement from one of the employers for more than $28,000,” Booth said. “The settlement was paid to the name she had been using.”
Jaramillo-Hernandez was charged Monday with four counts of first-degree forgery, two counts of aggravated identity fraud, two counts of identity theft/fraud and four counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud/forgery/theft/misrepresentation.
She has remained in the Hall County Jail since December.
The investigation is ongoing, and Booth said investigators believe the name and identification used are fictitious and not connected to a real person.