Fraud, forgery counts added for woman accused of killing her two children

The Gainesville woman accused of killing her two children now faces 12 new counts related to fraud and forgery after an investigation into prescriptions and a workers’ compensation settlement under a different name, according to authorities.

Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez, 26, was charged with murder after authorities found her Dec. 11 with serious injuries to her neck and her two children dead at a Crescent Drive home.

According to investigators, Jaramillo-Hernandez killed her son and daughter with a knife between noon and 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and then turned the knife on herself, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said.