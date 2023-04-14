Forsyth teen charged with making bomb threat to synagogue

A Forsyth County teen was recently arrested after making a bomb threat at a synagogue, authorities said.
Cooper Wells Hansen, 18, was arrested in connection with the threat and charged with terroristic threats and acts before posting an $11,020 bond.
The threat was reported about 5 p.m. on March 21, after the suspect reportedly made a threat that morning “stating that a pipe bomb had been placed at a local Jewish Synagogue.”
Congregation Beth Israel, located on Brannon Road in Forsyth County, is the county’s only synagogue. Deputies, including K9 units, searched the area and spoke with synagogue leaders.
“I assisted the bomb detection dogs in clearing the house and property,” the responding officer wrote in the report. “No explosives were found on the premises.”
A Forsyth County Sheriff's deputy wrote in a report that he “believed that this threat was made with a bias against Judaism” and the investigation has been turned over to the Forsyth County Detectives and the FBI.
Officials with the synagogue did not respond to a request for comment as of press time.
This story first appeared in the Forsyth County News.