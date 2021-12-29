Forsyth mother, daughter, kidnapping suspect located

Officials with the Cumming Police Department said on Wednesday a missing mother and daughter from Cumming and their suspected kidnapper have been found in Mexico.

Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, 45, and her daughter Rachel Zecena, 6, both of Cumming, "have been safely located in Mexico and are now back in the US with law enforcement officials," CPD officials said in a Facebook post at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29