Forsyth mother, daughter, kidnapping suspect located

Officials with the Cumming Police Department said on Wednesday a missing mother and daughter from Cumming and their suspected kidnapper have been found in Mexico.
Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, 45, and her daughter Rachel Zecena, 6, both of Cumming, "have been safely located in Mexico and are now back in the US with law enforcement officials," CPD officials said in a Facebook post at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29
Earlier on Wednesday, Cumming Police Chief David Marsh told the Forsyth County News kidnapping charges had been filed against Alexis R. Zecena-Lopez, 55, of Forsyth County, who is Parada-Olivas' ex-husband and father of the child.
"Alex Zecena has been arrested in connection with their kidnapping and is currently awaiting extradition," the release said.
Marsh said the victims were found and the suspect was arrested with help from the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service.
An Amber Alert was issued for the mother and daughter early on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Marsh said Parada-Olivas was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 26, when she told her boyfriend she was going to meet Zecena-Lopez to pick up their daughter, who reportedly had COVID-19.
“We started doing some research into what was going on, and it turned out that her ex-husband is out on bond for kidnapping and raping her back in August,” Marsh said.
Zecena-Lopez reportedly removed a court-mandated ankle monitor before fleeing the area.
