Former office manager at Dawsonville company sentenced to prison for defrauding business

The former office manager of a Dawsonville company was sentenced to nearly three years in prison for defrauding the business of more than $900,000, according to court records.
Abbie Cobb Anglin was sentenced Nov. 22 to two years and nine months in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud.
U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story allowed her to voluntarily surrender “no sooner than Jan. 2.”
According to the federal charging documents filed in December 2020, Anglin was hired by MESH Automation, an engineering services company, in 2010 and was promoted to office manager in 2013.
Authorities alleged that Anglin started using company credit cards and credit card numbers in 2012 for personal expenses.
“Anglin also wrote company checks to herself and for her benefit and forged the signature of a co-owner on those checks,” according to the charging documents. “Anglin used the embezzled funds to pay for a variety of personal expenses, including utilities, insurance, cleaning services, vacations, rental payments and phone service.”
In a sentencing memo filed in May, defense attorney Victoria Calert said it would be easy to think Anglin was “motivated solely by greed, but a review of her history tells a more nuanced tale.”
Calvert wrote that Anglin lost the job she loved in 2008 due to the recession, causing her family to struggle financially.
“She worries her children will forget her or grow to hate her once she is gone,” Calvert wrote in the sentencing memo.
According to the plea agreement, the maximum punishment was 20 years in prison, though there was no mandatory minimum prison time.
Calvert wrote Anglin has no prior criminal history and that she “quickly accepted responsibility” while feeling “a lot of remorse for the pain she has caused.”
Upon release from prison, Anglin will be on supervised release for three years. She was also ordered to pay $939,822.24 in restitution to MESH Automation.
Calvert did not immediately return a request for comment Monday, Dec. 6. The Times also left multiple messages with MESH Automation Monday seeking comment, but those requests were not returned.