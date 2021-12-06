Former office manager at Dawsonville company sentenced to prison for defrauding business

The former office manager of a Dawsonville company was sentenced to nearly three years in prison for defrauding the business of more than $900,000, according to court records.

Abbie Cobb Anglin was sentenced Nov. 22 to two years and nine months in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud.

U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story allowed her to voluntarily surrender “no sooner than Jan. 2.”

According to the federal charging documents filed in December 2020, Anglin was hired by MESH Automation, an engineering services company, in 2010 and was promoted to office manager in 2013.