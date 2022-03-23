Former Chicopee Baptist assistant sentenced for charging $163,000 on church’s credit card

A former administrative assistant at Chicopee Baptist Church was sentenced to work release after she charged $163,000 in personal expenses over a five-year period on the church’s credit card, according to court documents.
Stacy Lynne Richardson, 38, of Gainesville, pleaded guilty Feb. 22 to computer trespass and felony theft by deception. She was sentenced to 12 months in Hall County work release followed by 9 years on probation by Judge Michelle Hall.
Richardson was ordered to pay $8,585.60 in restitution to the church.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in April 2020 after church officials noticed fraudulent charges on their credit card.
Richardson handled the church’s financial books, and her position was eliminated more than a week before the church reported to law enforcement.
The indictment alleged these unauthorized transactions on the card happened between December 2015 and April 2020.
The Sheriff’s Office said the transactions totaled roughly $163,000.
Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh was in court and unavailable to discuss facts of the case Wednesday, March 23.
Investigators also said they believed Richardson remotely accessed the church’s computer a week after her position was eliminated “with the intention of deleting files.”
Hall ordered Richardson to have no contact with the church, and Richardson must also complete at least 12 months of a residential drug rehab program after work release.
The Sheriff’s Office listed Richardson’s release date as Sept. 14, 2022.
Chicopee Baptist Church and Richardson’s defense attorney Michael George did not return multiple calls for comment Wednesday.