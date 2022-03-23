Former Chicopee Baptist assistant sentenced for charging $163,000 on church’s credit card

A former administrative assistant at Chicopee Baptist Church was sentenced to work release after she charged $163,000 in personal expenses over a five-year period on the church’s credit card, according to court documents.



Stacy Lynne Richardson, 38, of Gainesville, pleaded guilty Feb. 22 to computer trespass and felony theft by deception. She was sentenced to 12 months in Hall County work release followed by 9 years on probation by Judge Michelle Hall.