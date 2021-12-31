Flowery Branch woman killed in McEver Road wreck

A Flowery Branch woman was killed in a head-on collision Thursday, Dec. 30, on McEver Road, according to authorities.
Lorraine Helene Cook, 76, succumbed to her injuries at Northeast Georgia Medical Center after the wreck around 9:37 a.m. Thursday on McEver Road near Bell Drive.
Georgia State Patrol Post Commander D.A. Rathel said Magdaleno Montoyo Gomez, 48, of Cumming, was driving a Ford van north on McEver Road.
Rathel said the van was going too fast for conditions and crossed the centerline, striking Cook’s Nissan Sentra head-on.
After that collision, the van rotated and struck a Nissan Frontier driven by Mark Daniel Schwed, 53, of Gainesville, Rathel said.
Gomez and Cook were taken to the hospital.
Schwed had no apparent injuries, Rathel said.
After treatment for minor injuries, Gomez was released from the hospital and arrested. He was booked Thursday into the jail on charges of second-degree vehicular homicide, too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended license.
Rathel said drugs or alcohol did not factor into the crash.