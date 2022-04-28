Shots fired in Flowery Branch’s Sterling on the Lake; police warn residents to stay inside

A man has barricaded himself in his home and “fired several shots so far,” in Flowery Branch’s Sterling on the Lake subdivision, Flowery Branch Police Chief Chris Hulsey said Wednesday evening.
Hulsey said people living in the subdivision are asked to stay in their homes and for others to stay away from the area.
Hulsey said officers had been on scene for roughly six hours after the man pointed a gun at officers attempting to serve some papers in the Lake Overlook Lane area of Sterling.
“He’s in the house by himself,” Hulsey said.
Hulsey said the man had a handgun and had “fired several shots so far,” though not in the direction of law enforcement.
Officers were in the middle of negotiating to get the man to exit the house as of almost 9 p.m. Wednesday, and Hall County SWAT was also on the scene.
