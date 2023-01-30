Flowery Branch motorcyclist killed in crash

A Flowery Branch man was killed Saturday, Jan. 28, after his motorcycle struck the back of a pickup truck in Lula, according to authorities.

Edward Roper, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday on Ga. 51/Homer Highway near County Line Road.

Georgia State Patrol responded just before 4 p.m. to the crash.

Troopers said they believe Roper’s motorcycle was headed east on Ga. 51, and a Ford Ranger was going north on County Line Road.

The Ford Ranger driver stopped at the intersection and then continued forward.

“At that time, the motorcycle struck the left rear side of the Ford Ranger,” state patrol wrote in an email.

State patrol said Roper was determined to be the driver at-fault.

No further details were released by state patrol, and the crash report was not available Monday, Jan. 30.