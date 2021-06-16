Flowery Branch man killed in motorcycle crash on Winder Highway

A Flowery Branch man was killed when his motorcycle hit a concrete median Tuesday, June 15, on Ga. 53/Winder Highway, according to authorities.



James Chatham, 31, died at the scene of the crash around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on Winder Highway at Oliver Road.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said investigators believe Chatham was trying to pass other vehicles when his 2012 KTM motorcycle hit the median and a road sign.

Anyone with additional information on the wreck is asked to call a Sheriff’s Office sergeant at 770-718-2383.

Due to a source's error, a previous version of this article had a name misspelled. It has since been corrected.