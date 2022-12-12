Flowery Branch man killed in crash off I-985 after Hall sheriff's deputy attempts stop

A Flowery Branch man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday, Dec. 10, after a Hall County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop him on Interstate 985, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Jeremy Wayne Burney, 28, crashed on the off ramp of Exit 17, suffered “serious injuries” and died shortly after being transported to the hospital, Georgia State Patrol wrote in an email to The Times.

A Hall County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Burney for “traffic offenses” and radioed state troopers for backup, GSP wrote. A trooper on I-985 at Exit 16 saw the motorcycle pass “at a high rate of speed” but didn’t give chase or activate his lights or sirens.

“Troopers had no contact with the motorcycle and never activated emergency equipment,” GSP wrote. “Losing visual contact with the motorcycle, Troopers took Exit 17 in an attempt to observe where the motorcycle may have gone and traveled south on Atlanta Hwy to Mundy Mill Road. Hall County dispatch then received a 911 call about a crash involving a blue motorcycle at the Exit 17 off ramp.”

GSP said troopers investigated the crash and “determined the motorcycle rider was unable to negotiate the curve at the top of the ramp and crashed on his own.”

It is not clear what time the crash occurred or how fast Burney was traveling. The GSP directed those questions to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, while that agency directed any inquiries to the GSP.