Flowery Branch man faces charges of electronic exploitation of minor

A 60-year-old Flowery Branch man has been charged with eight counts of electronic exploitation of a minor.
Joel Malcolm Holden is accused of possessing at least four images depicting child sexual abuse material on Nov. 20, 2020, and, that same day, distributing the images by email, according to a Hall County Sheriff’s Office press release on Monday, April 26.
Holden was arrested Friday, April 23, at his home in the 5000 block of Pond Mill Court. Investigators seized electronic devices during a search of his home.
Holden was in the Hall County Jail without bond Monday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office said a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the investigation.