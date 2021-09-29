Flowery Branch man charged with stealing more than $20,000 in COVID relief rental assistance funds

A Flowery Branch man has been charged with stealing more than $20,000 from Hall County’s COVID-19 emergency rental assistance fund by posing as a landlord, according to a report from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies arrested Tony Lamar Mosley, 48, at his Hog Mountain Road residence on Friday morning, Sept 24. Mosley is charged with four felony counts of theft by deception, the report states.

Hall County set up the emergency rental assistance program in April to help renters and landlords whose income was affected by the pandemic.

The sheriff’s office began working the case on Sept. 16, after a Hall County employee reported the theft. The sheriff’s office is not aware of any other cases of theft through the emergency rent assistance program, spokesman Derreck Booth wrote.

Mosley was awarded rental assistance four times this year, and his applications for the money listed him as the landlord for four rental properties. County officials became suspicious after noticing the most recent application in the series included months for which Mosley had already received checks, the report states.

Sheriff’s office detectives investigated the properties and determined that he was not the owner or landlord of any of the properties he claimed, the report states. The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

Mosley was released from the Hall County Jail on Sunday, Sept. 26, after posting $66,800 bond.



