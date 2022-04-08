Flowery Branch man charged after standoff with police





The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said they responded around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday to Oakfern Court to a report of a man shooting a firearm outside of a residence.

“He fired a gun into the air is what we understand, and that’s what prompted the phone call to 911,” Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said.

As officers arrived on the scene, the other people in the residence came out, and Ragsdale was the only person inside.

Flowery Branch Police Chief Chris Hulsey said his department backed up the Sheriff’s Office until they could get more deputies on the scene, as Williams said SWAT officers were present.

The Sheriff’s Office said Ragsdale was threatening to harm himself and refused to leave the home after several hours of communication to coax him out.

Lt. Greg Cochran said Ragsdale had a knife inside the home.

After the warrants were obtained, the Sheriff’s Office said Ragsdale still refused to come out, and officers deployed “less than lethal chemical agents.”

Ragsdale came out and was taken into custody. He was booked in to the Hall County Jail at 8 p.m. Wednesday and released around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7.

Defense attorney Rob McNeill did not immediately return a request for comment.