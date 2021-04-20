Flowery Branch man apprehended months after arrest warrant on rape, child molestation charges

James Kenneth Evans, 32, was charged with rape, child molestation and sexual battery and booked Saturday, April 17, in to the Hall County Jail.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the charges all concern the same girl under the age of 16.

Booth said the alleged rape and child molestation happened between May 24-June 5, 2020, at the girl’s home. Authorities said the sexual battery allegedly happened sometime in 2017.

Evans and the girl knew each other, Booth said.

Booth said the girl disclosed to a medical professional, who in turn contacted law enforcement in August 2020. Warrants were obtained for Evans’ arrest in November.

Regarding the delay in arrest, Booth said Evans wasn’t living at his last known address when the warrants were obtained.

“It was a matter of determining his current address,” Booth said. “Individuals who know him were not forthcoming with that information, so it took time.”

Evans is being held at the jail with no bond.

The case is still under investigation.