Flowery Branch man accused of sharing child porn on Snapchat

A Flowery Branch man was accused of sharing a video of a child being sexually assaulted on his Snapchat, according to authorities.
Jason Manning 48, was charged Tuesday, June 7, with one count each of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. He was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off the Hall County Sheriff’s Office May 2 regarding Manning.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said Manning “used his Snapchat account to share a video of a young child being sexually assaulted by an adult.”
Williams said investigators seized several electronic devices from Manning’s home, and there may be more charges after those devices are processed.