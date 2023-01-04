Flowery Branch man accused of molesting girl

A Flowery Branch man was accused of sexually abusing a girl under the age of 10, according to authorities.
Jonathan Malinguaggio, 38, was charged with aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy after an investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said the case began on Sept. 13 after deputies were notified of the allegations by the Hall County Division of Family and Children Services.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Malinguaggio abused the girl between March 18, 2020 and Sept. 13, 2022.
Investigators obtained warrants on Dec. 22, and the man turned himself into authorities Tuesday, Jan. 3.
He was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.