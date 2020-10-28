Flowery Branch man accused of attempted murder

A Flowery Branch man allegedly went into a woman’s bedroom Sunday, Oct. 25, and pointed a handgun at her face, threatening to kill her and himself, according to authorities.



Christopher Rose, 52, was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder among other charges.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said deputies were called out to an assault in progress around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Mountain Laurel Walk.

Rose, who Booth said was the woman’s estranged family member, allegedly tried to restrain her, and the woman grabbed Rose’s handgun to stop him, Booth said.

The gun went off, but no one was hit, authorities said.

Rose allegedly punched the woman repeatedly, but she was able to escape to a neighbor’s home and call 911, Booth said. Rose allegedly drove away from the scene, Booth said.

Flowery Branch Police and Hall County deputies were able to find Rose’s vehicle and stop him at Falcon Parkway and Martin Road, where he was arrested, Booth said.

Rose also faces charges of kidnapping with bodily injury, false imprisonment, aggravated stalking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He was booked into the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

The case is still under investigation.