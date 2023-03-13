Florida man sentenced for molesting girl in Hall in 2008

A Florida man has pleaded guilty to molesting a 3-year-old girl in Hall County, according to court documents.

Joseph Scott Pemberton, 47, of Sarasota, Florida, entered a negotiated guilty plea Feb. 16 on three counts of child molestation. He was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Bonnie Oliver to 20 years with the first seven years to serve in prison and the remainder on probation. In addition, Oliver banished Pemberton from the state of Florida during the course of his sentence.

Oliver granted Pemberton credit for time served since July 2022.