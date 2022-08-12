Flat Creek is filled with soybeans. Now the fish are dying.

Risser and others are concerned about a partial “fish kill” in Flat Creek, where some of the fish population is dying off. Risser estimated at least 40 fish have died, including mosquitofish and bluegill.



The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper said they believe the soybeans entering Flat Creek is related to the derailment of three rail cars July 29. The cars, including at least one carrying soybeans, derailed from a Norfolk Southern train servicing the Cargill plant.

Risser said she has not seen any other possible source other than the derailment that would explain the amount of soybeans in Flat Creek.

When asked if he believed the beans came from the derailment, Gainesville’s Environmental Monitoring Coordinator Brian Wiley said, "I would say that's the only difference in the watershed is from the derailment that occurred."