Five taken to Gainesville hospital after SUV hits utility pole on Browns Bridge Road

Five people, including three children, were taken to a Gainesville hospital with non-life threatening injuries after their SUV struck a utility pole Sunday, Oct. 10, on Browns Bridge Road, according to authorities.
Georgia State Patrol Sgt. Major Patterson said an Oakwood woman was driving a Hyundai Elantra west about 3:20 p.m. on Browns Bridge Road approaching the Memorial Park intersection.
Patterson said the woman failed to yield while trying to turn left, entering the path of GMC Yukon.
After impact, the GMC Yukon went off the right shoulder of the road and hit a utility pole with its front, Patterson said.
The driver of the Yukon, Martha Torres, 29, of Cumming, passenger Alejandro Garcia-Lara, 32, of Cumming, and three children ages 4, 8 and 10 were all taken by an ambulance to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
The Hyundai driver had a complaint of minor injury but was not transported.
Debris from the wreck hit a third vehicle, a Ford Expedition, but the driver of the car was not injured.
The Hyundai driver was cited for failure to yield while turning left.
The road was closed for about an hour Sunday night to replace the broken pole and repair the downed lines.