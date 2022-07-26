By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Firefighters battle mobile home, storage building fire in Gainesville
07272022 FIRE
Hall County firefighters extinguished a blaze that engulfed a Gainesville mobile home and storage building Tuesday, July 26, on Bowman Drive. Provided by Hall County Fire Rescue

Firefighters extinguished an overnight fire Tuesday, July 26, on Bowman Drive in Gainesville that engulfed a mobile home and a storage building, according to authorities.

Hall County firefighters responded around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday to the 2200 block of Bowman Drive.

After cutting a hole in the side of the mobile home, firefighters were able to extinguish the bulk of the fire and sweep for hotspots.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire, and the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.