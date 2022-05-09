Fire ignites mobile home in North Hall

Five adults were displaced in North Hall after a storage shed caught fire and ignited the side of a mobile home early Monday morning.
Hall County firefighters responded to the fire around 12:25 a.m. May 9 and found a 12-foot by 12-foot storage shed fully ablaze in the 3500 block of Casper Drive, which is where the Baker & Glover mobile home park is located.
“A single-wide mobile home, adjacent to the storage building, ignited from the heat,” said Hall County fire spokeswoman Christie Grice. “Firefighters quickly contained and extinguished the exterior wall of the mobile home.”
Fire crews cleared the scene around 2:35 a.m.
No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting the five people displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.