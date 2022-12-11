Fire destroys commercial chicken house in Gainesville

Hall County Fire Rescue responded to a commercial chicken house fire at around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
The structure and a nearby camper, located on the 3600 block of Bob Bryant Road, were fully involved when fire crews arrived at the scene, according to spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger.
Much of the fire was extinguished just after midnight, but due to the size of the structure, units were still working to extinguish remnants of the blaze at 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning.
The cause of the fire, which is still under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office, has not yet been determined, Ledsinger said in an email.
No animals or humans were injured in the blaze, and both the structure and the vehicle have been deemed a total loss.