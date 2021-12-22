Fire damages The Chair Factory in Gainesville

Gainesville Fire Department personnel are investigating a commercial fire at The Chair Factory in midtown Gainesville.
Sprinklers appear to have mostly put the fire out at the event venue at 908 Grove St., but crews are working to contain the fire, which reached the roof area, according to Gainesville Fire Division Chief Keith Smith.
No injuries were reported, and Smith said he believes no one was there when the call came in at 12:33 p.m.
Industrial Boulevard behind the building was closed as of about 1 p.m.
The Chair Factory is located in a building that was home to Georgia Chair for more than 100 years before it closed in 2016. The event space is part of Midland Social, an up-and-coming development that could include a Jekyll Brewing location. The Alpharetta-based brewing company filed plans with the city in November.