Fire at Broad Street business caused by electrical short in restroom

A Wednesday fire at a Broad Street business in Gainesville was caused by an electrical short inside the restroom, according to authorities.
Gainesville Fire responded around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, to the 200 block of Broad Street, where smoke was coming from a three-story building.
Gainesville Fire spokesman Keith Smith did not disclose the name of the business.
The fire was extinguished by the sprinkler system, and the building was evacuated after the fire alarm sounded. No injuries were reported, and the estimated damage is roughly $20,000.
Gainesville fire crews worked for 45 minutes to remove smoke and water from the building, Smith said.
Smith said there was moderate fire damage in the first floor women’s restroom and water damage to the first floor.
Smith said investigators believe the fire was caused by “an electrical short and fire in the exhaust fan within the restroom.”
“Fire fell into a waste basket, but (it) was extinguished by the sprinkler system,” Smith said.