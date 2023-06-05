Ferrari driver clocked at 178 mph in Forsyth County

After all, it is a Ferrari.

A driver in the car was recently clocked going 178 mph southbound on Ga. 400 at Exit 12, according to a post from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.



“There are no justifiable reasons for going that fast,” the post said. “Even if you aren't concerned about your own safety, you are putting others at risk if something goes wrong. Slow down because next time, spike strips won't care how fast you're going.”

No arrests have been made in the case. The deputy running radar was outside the patrol vehicle and would not have been able to catch up to the Ferrari at those speeds, FCSO officials said.



This story first appeared in the Forsyth County News.