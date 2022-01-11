Federal fugitive arrested in Gainesville also faces home invasion charge

Police said a federal fugitive arrested last week in Gainesville also was wanted for an alleged February 2021 home invasion.
Gerado Solario Avardo, 40, of Gainesville, was arrested around noon Jan. 6 at the Ramada hotel on E.E. Butler Parkway by the FBI and Gainesville Police.
Gainesville Police Cpl. Jessica Van said Avardo was a “fleeing federal fugitive” on an unrelated case to the February home invasion, but she did not have any further information on the federal case.
Citing Department of Justice policy, FBI spokeswoman Jenna Sellitto did not have any information on the arrest and did not answer follow-up questions sent by The Times.
Van said the home invasion happened around 10:15 p.m. Feb. 3, 2021 on Paces Court in Gainesville.
Van said Avardo was accused of entering another man’s home and hitting him multiple times, disfiguring the man’s face. The corporal said it appeared Avardo and the man knew one another and that the incident happened after a fight.
Avardo was booked Jan. 6 into the Hall County Jail, where he remains without bond.
Defense attorney Matt Leipold declined to comment Monday, Jan. 10.