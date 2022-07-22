FBI agent testifies on Hall meth trafficking case with ties to Mexico

An agent assigned to the FBI’s major offenders task force detailed a wiretap and years of investigation into a Hall meth trafficking organization “with direct ties to Mexico.”

Delfino Magana Madrigal, 35, and Jose Juan Garcia-Chavez, 29, appeared in court Friday, July 22 in a committal hearing on charges of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Madrigal was charged separately with six counts of meth trafficking.

Both prosecutors and attorneys discussed the possibility of the case going into federal court, though nothing has been publicly filed as of Friday, July 22.

Chase Greene, who is assigned to the FBI’s major offender task force, took the stand Friday to detail the investigation going back to August 2019.

Greene said 10 people have been arrested in the investigation, which included a wiretap.