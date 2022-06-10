Fayetteville man sentenced to life for molesting girl

A Fayetteville man was sentenced to life in prison for molesting a girl under the age of 10, according to court documents and officials.

David Shun Hewitt, 41, was convicted Thursday, June 9, on two counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of aggravated sodomy and four counts of child molestation.

Judge Andy Maddox, who presided over the case in place of Superior Court Judge Clint Bearden, sentenced Hewitt to life in prison plus 20 years.

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said the girl was 7 or 8 years old when the abuse began, but she did not report the abuse until she was 11.