Father of man shot by Gainesville Police in 2019 files lawsuit against department, officers

The father of a 21-year-old Oakwood man fatally shot by Gainesville Police in September has filed a lawsuit against the department and two of its officers, according to court documents.

Adam English was shot around 5 p.m. Sept. 20 near the Northeast Georgia Physicians Group surgical associates building on Jesse Jewell Parkway.

His father, Joshua English, is the plaintiff in the suit filed Monday, June 15, against Gainesville Police and two of its officers, Jonathan Fowler and Jose Hernandez.

Police received a 911 call around 4:33 p.m. Sept. 20 about a man with a gun.

“Adam did not appear to be armed, and in any event, he was not holding a gun or other weapon in his hands when the officers encountered him,” according to the lawsuit. “Adam was not brandishing a gun or other weapon in a threatening manner when the officers encountered him.”