Fatal crash on I-985 also results in damage to police cars

A fatal crash happened about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, on Interstate 985 southbound at Exit 20, according to Gainesville Police.
Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said there were at least two crashes late Saturday, one of which involved Gainesville Police vehicles.
“When the officers got there (and) got out, that’s when the secondary crash occurred in which our vehicles were involved,” Holbrook said.
Holbrook said one of the department’s cars was hit in the back, which was then pushed into other police vehicles.
The officers were out of their vehicles and not injured, Holbrook said. He did not know how many police vehicles were involved or the extent of the damage, though at least one vehicle was likely totalled.
Holbrook also did not have information on the first wreck, which was fatal.
The Times has reached out to the Georgia State Patrol post, which is handling all of the wreck investigations.
The roadway reopened about 4 a.m., police said.