Family friend: Surgeries, long recoveries ahead for boat explosion victims

Dirkse’s family became friends with the Coleman family more than a year ago and even had plans for a vacation together.

After getting home on Mother’s Day, Dirkse got a call and picked up the father, Steve Coleman, and the youngest son, Ryder, to take them to Grady.

Dirkse said Steve Coleman suffered burns that weren’t taken care of right away because “he really wanted to take care of his family and be there.”

“They admitted him because his burns were getting worse and getting infected,” Dirkse said.

Annie and Gunner Coleman have had surgery, and Taylor Coleman has been on a ventilator.

Dirkse said Taylor and Gunner were sitting on a bench toward the back of the boat, and Annie Coleman was on the dock holding the back of the boat.

The Hall County fire marshal’s office is investigating the case, and an initial incident report was not available Thursday, May 13. Dirkse said there is “a long, tough, painful recovery” ahead for the family.

Dirkse described the family as down to Earth, nice and friendly and always willing to lend a hand.

“You couldn’t ask for more,” Dirkse said. “They’re just very humble, hardworking, salt-of-the-Earth people. You couldn’t ask for anybody better.”

The Lake Lanier community and its boaters, as well as some from around the country, have come to the Coleman family’s aid with meals and donations.

A Gofundme was organized by Dirkse that has raised more than $32,000 as of 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13.

“It restores your hope in people, especially in this day and age,” Dirkse said.