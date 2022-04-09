Family of 3 in South Hall displaced by Friday morning fire

A family of three was displaced by a house fire Friday morning, April 8, in South Hall, and no injuries were reported.
The American Red Cross was called to assist the family after the home at the 3300 block of Windward Gate caught on fire just after 11 a.m. When Hall County Fire Rescue responded, the two-story home was about half-consumed in fire, according to a statement from Christie Grice, a spokesperson for the department.
Responders used an aerial truck to extinguish the fire, and the crew cleared the scene around 1:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire is unknown and will be under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office, according to a news release from the department.