Expect traffic delays Thursday for funeral of former Gainesville Police Chief Hooper

The funeral procession for former Gainesville Police Chief Frank Hooper is expected to cause traffic delays in Gainesville Thursday, May 19.
Hooper, 64, died Monday, May 16, and served the Gainesville Police Department for 32 years.
The funeral procession will go past the police headquarters on Queen City Parkway and is expected to cause intermittent delays between 2:30-4 p.m. Thursday on Queen City and Jesse Jewell parkways.
The funeral is at 3 p.m. at Montgomery Memorial Baptist Church.
Delays will also occur on Browns Bridge Road as the procession goes from Memorial Park Funeral Home to the church and when it returns to the cemetery.
“We appreciate your patience as we celebrate his life and legacy,” Gainesville Police wrote on social media.