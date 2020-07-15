Emergency judicial order extended; clerk’s office divides shifts to avoid COVID exposure

Chief Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin signed an emergency judicial order related to COVID-19 adding on to the statewide rules in place.



“The COVID-19 disease continues to post great risk to public health, and despite the implementation of and adherence to safe operating guidelines in this circuit, a number of courthouse employees have tested positive for COVID-19,” according to Gosselin’s order. “Additionally, local and statewide case numbers continue to rise.”

The judicial order signed by Gosselin is for Hall and Dawson counties as part of the Northeastern Judicial Circuit.

Jury trials and grand juries have been delayed until at least Oct. 1, and Gosselin established a “COVID-19 jury committee” to establish protocol for resuming trials.

The committee is made up of Gosselin, State Court Judge B.E. Roberts, prosecutors, clerks, law enforcement, court administrators and Dr. Pamela Logan from the Department of Public Health.

The judicial emergency is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 14.